Exclusive! Airlift and Rajjo actor Ahtesham Hussain joins Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru

Actor Ahtesham Hussain who is known for his projects like Airlift (2016), Rajjo (2013) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 17:57
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been up front with regards to delivering some explosive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another exquisite information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ahtesham Hussain has been roped in for the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer movie. Yes you heard right actor Ahtesham Hussain who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Airlift (2016), Rajjo (2013) and Agneepath (2012) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer movie which is Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with his upcoming movie as the movie is the talk of the town already.

Along with the actor Akshay Kumar the movie will also have Radhika Madan in the leading role. The movie will be directed by Sudha kongara.

