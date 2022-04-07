Exclusive! Airlift and Rajjo actor Ahtesham Hussain to star in Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru

Actor Ahtesham Hussain who is known for his projects like Airlift (2016) and Rajjo (2013) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 17:57
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Airlift and Rajjo actor Ahtesham Hussain to star in Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some explosive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another exquisite information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ahtesham Hussain has been roped in for the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer movie. Yes, you heard that right! Actor Ahtesham Hussain who is known for his amazing acting contribution to projects like Airlift (2016), Rajjo (2013), and Agneepath (2012) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer movie which is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over his recent public appearance with Manushi Chhillar; netizens are referring to him as Gutka Kumar)

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different the actor has to offer with his upcoming movie as the movie is the talk of the town already.

Along with the actor Akshay Kumar the movie will also have Radhika Madan in the leading role. The movie will be directed by Sudha Kongara.

How excited are you about this movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over his recent public appearance with Manushi Chhillar; netizens are referring to him as Gutka Kumar)

Soorarai Pottru Radika Madan AHTESHAM HUSSAIN Sudha Kongara Rajjo Airlift AKSHAY KUMAR NEW MOVIE Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 17:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Woah! Vinta faced with new challenge
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Refreshing! Nidhi Shah is always a treat for the eyes, check out her heart-melting pics
MUMBAI: Nidhi Shah has an insane fan following due to her performance in Star Plus’ popular show ‘Anupamaa’. She is...
OMG! ‘Prem Rog’ actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband Tutu Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19
MUMBAI: We all know the discomfort of contracting Coronavirus and being entrapped by its symptoms. With the rise in the...
Anupamaa: #MaAn Day! Anupama and Anuj have a secret to share, check it out
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! “I buy some shoes and keep them on the set to reduce the burden of the makers”, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Rajev Paul on his fashion mantra
MUMBAI: Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens. Season 2 of Sasural Simar Ka has...
Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bhalekar
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of Ram Gopal Varma titled Enter The Girl Dragon has been the talk of the town ever since the...
Recent Stories
Tutu Sharma
OMG! ‘Prem Rog’ actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband Tutu Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19
Latest Video