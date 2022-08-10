Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa heading for a double digit start? Film business expert reveals

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa will be hitting the big screens on 30th March 2023. TellYChakkar recently spoke to producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, about Bholaa’s pre-release buzz and more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 16:33
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: This week, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa will be hitting the big screens. It’s a big Bollywood movie, and the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention. Even the promotions have been on point and the pre-release buzz is good.

TellYChakkar recently spoke to producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, about Bholaa and while talking to us about the pre-release buzz about the film, he said, “I am myself pretty excited for the film. It’s looking like an action-thrilling joyride after Pathaan, and they are also releasing the film in Imax 3D. So, that adds to the valour which they want to showcase the film on the big screen. Ajay Devgn is acting, producing and directing it, so I am pretty much confident. The tracking of the film is also quite good and I feel it should start well, and as it’s releasing on a Thursday, it could have a good four-day weekend at the box office for sure.”

Bholaa brings back the hit Jodi og Ajay and Tabu, and while talking about the latter, he said, “Tabu is a mind-blowing actress and super fine talent. She is the lady luck and I am really hoping that her lady luck rubs off this film at the box office as well.”

When asked about what can be the opening day collection, he said, “I always give a range and I will be happy if the film opens in double digit anywhere around 10-12 crore. Obviously, if it is liked it can go up and if it is not liked it can come down. But, a 10-12 crore range on day 1 would be a comfortable start for the film as it has a long weekend ahead.”

Bholaa is slated to release on 30th March 2023. So, are you excited to watch the film in theatres? Let us know in the comments below...

