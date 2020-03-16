Exclusive! Ajay Devgn is right in saying that Hindi is our national language: Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Dhaakad, which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role, is no doubt one of the much awaited movies of 2022. The action thriller, which is directed by Razneesh Ghai, also has Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the leading roles.

Today, finally the trailer of the movie Dhaakad was launched at a press conference that was attended by the cast of the movie along with the director, Razneesh Ghai.

Razneesh Ghai said that this is his very first movie and that Kangana has helped take it ahead. Kangana Ranaut said that there were times when people asked Razneesh Ghai whe he chose Kangana for his first movie. But he took a stand and said that he will make this movie only with her.

Adding to this, Kangana says that there are people in this world you use their own minds and do not get influenced by others. Kangana also says that it was a physical challenge because she had to undergo training to perform the action sequences. But she managed to pull it off.

As we all know, there is an ongoing controversy between Ajay Devgan and Kiccha Sudeep with regard to the national language. Kangana Ranaut says that according to her, Sanskrit is much older than Hindi and should be the national language of India, but right now, Hindi is the registered national language of India, so what Ajay Devgn said is right on his part, but if someone says that Kannada is older than Hindi, even that person is not wrong.

Kangna Ranaut will be seen in an action avatar. She loved Rekha's performance in Khoon Bhari Maang and takes inspiration from Hema Malini's action avatars. It is now this generation's responsibility to take this benchmark ahead.

On South movies doing well at the box office, Kangana says that the South industry has always been treated like a stepmother. They had always been generating good content but were never given an equal chance because of 'the many baaps of Bollywood'.

