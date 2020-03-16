Exclusive! "Ajay Devgn is saying that Hindi is our national language and he is right" Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is no doubt one of the much awaited movies of 2022. The action thriller which is directed by Razneesh Ghai also has Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the leading role.

Today finally the trailer of the movie Dhaakad was launched with the Press Conference which was attended by the cast of the movie along with the director Razneesh Ghai

Director Razneesh Ghai said this is very first movie and Actress Kangana has taken the movie way ahead. Kangana Ranaut says that there were times when people told Razneesh Ghai that this is his first movie and why you have chosen Kangana for his very first movie. Kangana Ranaut says that he took a stand and told that he will make this movie only with her.

Adding to this Kangana says that there are people in this world you uses their own mind and does not get influenced by the people. Kangana also says that it was a physical challenge also because she had to undergo few trainings to perform the action sequences it was quite a challenge but she managed to pull it off.

As we all know there is an ongoing controversy between Ajay Devgan and Kiccha Sudeep with regards to their national language. Kangana Ranaut says that according to her Sanskrit is much more older than Hindi and Sanskrit should be the national language of India, but right now Hindi is the registered national language of India so what Ajay Devgn said that Hindi is our national language is right on his part, but if someone is saying that Kannad is older than Hindi, even hat person is also not wrong.

Also read (Ouch! Last I heard, Netflix's head was not able to understand the Indian market: Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at the digital platform)

Actress Kangna Ranaut will be seen in the action avatar, and she also says that she just loved what Rekha did in the movie Khoon Bhari Maang also what Hema Malini done in the field of action is something inspirational and it is now this generation responsibility to take this benchmark ahead.

On giving reaction on the south movies which are doing great at the box office of India actress Kangana says that south industry has always been treated like step mother, they had always been generating good content but they are never given equal chance and this is because of 'maay baaps of bollywood'

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Dhaakad which is all set to hit the big screen on 20th may do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Shocking! Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter could have gone down the path of not achieving anything: Neliima Azeem)