Exclusive! Akanksha Puri on not doing Hindi films after Calendar Girls, “I didn’t want to come on screen just to look glamorous, do skin show, and make out scenes”

MUMBAI :Akanksha Puri made her Hindi film debut with Calendar Girls which was released in 2015. She was later seen in the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh in which she played the role of Devi Parvati. Currently, Akanksha Puri is busy garnering praises for her performance in the OTT series Inspector Avinash which premiered a few days ago.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Akanksha and spoke to her about why we haven’t seen her in a Hindi film after Calendar Girls, her upcoming projects, and more...

You have been in the industry for the past many years. So, now when a script comes to you what are the parameters that you have before saying yes to it?

Gone are the days when you used to ask who the lead is? Who will be on the poster? It was like one or two people used to carry a film or a project on their shoulders. But, after OTT has come things have changed; now it is not a one man show; every character is important. So now, it is important for me to know what is there for me to do in it. When I get something there should be something for me to perform whether I am there for a single scene or 50 scenes; there should be an impact.

You made a very confident debut with Calendar Girls, but after that we haven’t seen you in a Hindi film yet. So, were you not getting good offers or you became choosy?

I was getting offers, but the kind of scripts that were offered to me were like Hate Story, Wajah Tum Ho and those kinds of offers I got which I felt I was getting zoned out in those things. You will be surprised that after I directly played the role of Devi Parvati. That had created a controversy also before that a song of mine was released in which I was wearing a bikini. So, people were very surprised and they were stating that I won’t look like Devi Parvati. But, I like such challenges and after that I was busy with the show. So, offers were there, but there was not something that I wanted to do. I didn’t want to come on screen just to look glamorous, do skin show, and make out scenes.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

I have shot for four web shows, and I am lucky that now back-to-back I will have releases. I have already shot for a big song, and I will be shooting for two more big songs. There’s one more show which I will start from June which will be a surprise for everyone.

