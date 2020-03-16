EXCLUSIVE! Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar to grace the sets of Dance India Dance L'il Masters season 5

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 14:01
movie_image: 
Akshay-mansu

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

( Also Read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Sad! Srishty Negi’s performance leaves the judges in tears

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s heart and also many celebrities are cheering for some contestants.

Every weekend a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants of the show.

Well, according to the latest updates coming at our news desk, actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar will be gracing the show and will take the entertainment quotient even higher.

Akshay is known for his wit and humour and we definitely look forward to watching him and the beautiful Manushi interact and liven up the screens!

( Also Read: Exclusive! Dance India Dance Super Moms to have new skippers this time?

How excited are you to watch the episode? Let us know in the comments below!


 

Dance India Dance Remo Geeta Terence Farah Khan Sandip Soparrkar Geeta Kapur Ahmed Khan Mudassar Khan Marzi Pestonji and Chitrangda Singh Remo d'Souza Sonali Bendre Mouni Roy Akshay Kumar Manushi Chillar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 14:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
DELICIOUS: Checkout what is in Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Mallika Nayak aka Sharda’s DABBA today!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.Also...
Oops! THIS strange girl claims to be girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, deets inside
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is currently on cloud nine after she found love again in Adil Khan Durrani post her separation...
Love, mystery and murder come together in upcoming Disney+ Hotstar romance thriller Aashiqana, directed and produced by Gul Khan from 6th June 2022 onwards
MUMBAI: In a story of a murder that entwines two bruised hearts, can fate bring them together to make one healing heart...
Must watch! Fanaa's Pahki aka Reem is fed up with this costar for this reason, Here's Why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
SHOCKING! Krisha rushed to hospital after having wrong pills in Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The drama series...
Interesting! Anupamaa Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj transformation will leave you in splits, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Recent Stories
Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down
Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down
Latest Video