EXCLUSIVE! Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar to grace the sets of Dance India Dance L'il Masters season 5

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s heart and also many celebrities are cheering for some contestants.

Every weekend a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants of the show.

Well, according to the latest updates coming at our news desk, actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar will be gracing the show and will take the entertainment quotient even higher.

Akshay is known for his wit and humour and we definitely look forward to watching him and the beautiful Manushi interact and liven up the screens!

How excited are you to watch the episode? Let us know in the comments below!



