Exclusive! Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 or Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which film has a better pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals

MUMBAI: It’s going to be clash of the titans on coming Friday. Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 are all set to hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

Akshay Kumar’s last few many films have failed to make a mark at the box office, and Sunny Deol has not given a clean hit in the past many years. So, both movies are very important for the lead actors.

TellyChakkar interacted with film producer and business expert Girish Johar and spoke to him about both movies.

When asked about which film has a better pre-release buzz, Girish Johar said, “Definitely, it is Gadar 2 which has a very strong buzz. The advance booking sales, the awareness level, and the promotional level of the film are very high.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur says, “I think it’s a privilege to be a female as you will always be talked about”

OMG 2 has received an ‘A’ certificate. So, when asked Johar if that can be a hurdle for the film at the box office, he said, “Yes, it can be because at the end of the day, the Holiday weekend is a family outing and movies also come under family activity. But, if a film gets an Adult certificate, in this case like OMG 2, then it definitely affects the family audience.”

OMG 2 was in the news because of its issue with CBFC. However, finally, after a few cuts and changes, the movie got the certification from the board a few days ago.

Which movie are you looking forward to; Gadar 2 or OMG 2? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma on when he realised Gadar was an iconic film, “When we went to watch the film with the live audience, my mom and I sat on the stairs”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

