Exclusive! Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 or Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which film has a better pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 are all set to clash at the box office on 11th August 2023. Which film has the better pre-release buzz?
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 17:49
movie_image: 
OMG

MUMBAI: It’s going to be clash of the titans on coming Friday. Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 are all set to hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

Akshay Kumar’s last few many films have failed to make a mark at the box office, and Sunny Deol has not given a clean hit in the past many years. So, both movies are very important for the lead actors.

TellyChakkar interacted with film producer and business expert Girish Johar and spoke to him about both movies.

When asked about which film has a better pre-release buzz, Girish Johar said, “Definitely, it is Gadar 2 which has a very strong buzz. The advance booking sales, the awareness level, and the promotional level of the film are very high.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur says, “I think it’s a privilege to be a female as you will always be talked about”

OMG 2 has received an ‘A’ certificate. So, when asked Johar if that can be a hurdle for the film at the box office, he said, “Yes, it can be because at the end of the day, the Holiday weekend is a family outing and movies also come under family activity. But, if a film gets an Adult certificate, in this case like OMG 2, then it definitely affects the family audience.”

OMG 2 was in the news because of its issue with CBFC. However, finally, after a few cuts and changes, the movie got the certification from the board a few days ago.

Which movie are you looking forward to; Gadar 2 or OMG 2? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma on when he realised Gadar was an iconic film, “When we went to watch the film with the live audience, my mom and I sat on the stairs”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

OMG 2 Akshay Kumar Yami Gautam Pankaj Tripathi Sunny Deol Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel Utkarsh Sharma Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 17:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: What! Maharaj’s life falls in danger
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Raksham saves Nityam and Saavi from major humiliation
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"
MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has openly spoken about his bond with step mother Helen and the family dynamic....
Must Read! Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan remember people discouraging them about making Koi Mil Gaya; “that’ll be the last nail in the coffin…”
MUMBAI: Koi…Mil Gaya was one of the finest films of our generation when it was released in 2003. The concept, the...
Wow! Shraddha Kapoor recreates THIS iconic look of Madhuri Dixit, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is currently prepping for her upcoming film Stree 2. The actress was recently in the limelight...
Whoa! This is the world’s longest running Indian TV show with 16000 episodes and its not KBC, Bigg Boss or Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Tv shows have been a staple of entertainment for many households for years. But there was a time when 1000...
Recent Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"
Hrithik Roshan
Must Read! Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan remember people discouraging them about making Koi Mil Gaya; “that’ll be the last nail in the coffin…”
SHRADDHA KAPOOR
Wow! Shraddha Kapoor recreates THIS iconic look of Madhuri Dixit, check out the pictures
Vivek
What! Vivek Oberoi talks about getting sidelined in the film industry; “something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it”
Vidyut
Must Watch! Have you seen this audition video of Vidyut Jammwal for an undergarment advertisement?
Jawan
JAWAN - 1 Month to Go, The Countdown Begins!