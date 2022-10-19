Exclusive! “Akshay Kumar is the inspiration when you come to Comedy for Abhishek Banerjee and me” Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI : Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Bhediya which is a Horror comedy and is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, also the upcoming horror comedy is another addition to the horror universe after Stree and Roohi.

The trailer of the movie was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee revealed that it was Akshay Kumar’s mimicry they used to do because he is one such name which has to be taken when it comes to comedy. He is the inspiration when it comes to comedy.

Talking about the movie Bhediya, Kriti Sanon says that it is one of the best script she has ever heard and it is one of the best movies she has ever been a part of and her look is already getting appreciation from the fans and she is looking forward to how the fans will accept the movie.

As we all know actor Varun Dhawan has completed 10 years in Bollywood industry the actor went and candid and revealed about the night before the release of his first movie Student of the Year he revealed that he did not slept for entire night and just before the event he was very much conscious and he was faking to be confident but everything went smoothly and over the time he he believes that he has evolved as an actor.

The actor also gave a Shout Out to the upcoming movie Shehzada which has Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, he said that people have to go for his brother Kartik Aaryan’s movie Shehzada.

ALSO READ – Har Har Mahadev to first time showcase the in-depth relationship of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande; Read

Indeed Varun Dhawan sets the best example when it comes to friendship and we eagerly looking forward to see the actor Varun Dhawan in a never seen before avatar in this movie Bhediya which is all set to hit the big screen on 25th November.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Bhediya and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – WHAT! Sunny Deol Turns 65; On the occasion of his Birthday, let’s look through the Films the Gadar fame Star once rejected