Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together

Today, at the success press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt revealed that she took tuitions from Shah Rukh Khan to lip-sync in Tum Kya Mile.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 20:12
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become one of the romantic anthems of the year. Today, at the success press conference of the film, Alia Bhatt revealed that she took tuitions from Shah Rukh Khan for lip-sync in Tum Kya Mile.

The actress said, “I was very nervous. I don’t know whether it was going back to shoot after a couple of months. I was doing a full-fledged lip-sync song after Ishq Wala Love. I was nervous, so I thought that I can do something more and better. I was discussing with Karan and he asked ‘why don’t you call Shah Rukh, he will give you some tips’.”

Also Read: Wow! Alia Bhatt agrees for three massive projects, check out the details

“So, I called him up and he said, ‘tu ghar aaja, Suhana also wants to learn toh dono ka saath mein tuition karenge’. So, I went and spent like 2-3 hours there. Suhana and I were singing a song,” she added.

 

Now, isn’t that a very sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Alia Bhatt?

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia have shared screen together in Dear Zindagi, which was a hit at the box office. The actors have not done any other film together after that, but it will surely be interesting to watch SRK and Alia in a movie together again.

Also Read: Exclusive! Karan Johar says, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


     

 

Alia Bhatt Tum Kya Mile Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dear Zindagi The Archies Karan Johar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 20:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must-Read! Fans are disheartened that Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod have never really posted pictures together, and say will miss the onscreen chemistry! Read For More!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects are being made on different ott...
Exclusive! “Getting to work with and learn from Shah Rukh sir makes it a dream project” Lehar Khan on working with SRK in Jawan
MUMBAI: Actress Lehar Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting she has been grabbing...
Trolled! “Yeh to Uorfi se bhi aage hai” netizens trolls Nora Fatehi for her latest outfit
MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, over the time she...
Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together
MUMBAI: Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become one of the romantic anthems of the year. Today, at...
Audience Perspective: Why is a show like Faltu, which is in top 5, going off-air instead of other shows which are not even on top 10? Read more
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'
Lehar Khan
Exclusive! “Getting to work with and learn from Shah Rukh sir makes it a dream project” Lehar Khan on working with SRK in Jawan
Nora Fatehi
Trolled! “Yeh to Uorfi se bhi aage hai” netizens trolls Nora Fatehi for her latest outfit
Dev Raturi
Kya Baat Hai! THIS Indian actor is a superstar in China, and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, or Rajnikanth
Karan Johar
Exclusive! Karan Johar on the bra shopping scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I have gone bra shopping for my mother”
Karan Johar
Exclusive! Karan Johar says, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons”