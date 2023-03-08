Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together

MUMBAI: Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become one of the romantic anthems of the year. Today, at the success press conference of the film, Alia Bhatt revealed that she took tuitions from Shah Rukh Khan for lip-sync in Tum Kya Mile.

The actress said, “I was very nervous. I don’t know whether it was going back to shoot after a couple of months. I was doing a full-fledged lip-sync song after Ishq Wala Love. I was nervous, so I thought that I can do something more and better. I was discussing with Karan and he asked ‘why don’t you call Shah Rukh, he will give you some tips’.”

“So, I called him up and he said, ‘tu ghar aaja, Suhana also wants to learn toh dono ka saath mein tuition karenge’. So, I went and spent like 2-3 hours there. Suhana and I were singing a song,” she added.

Now, isn’t that a very sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Alia Bhatt?

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia have shared screen together in Dear Zindagi, which was a hit at the box office. The actors have not done any other film together after that, but it will surely be interesting to watch SRK and Alia in a movie together again.

