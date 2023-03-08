Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals for Tum Kya Mile she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan; she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together

Today, at the success press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt revealed that she took tuitions from Shah Rukh Khan to lip-sync in Tum Kya Mile.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 20:12
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become one of the romantic anthems of the year. Today, at the success press conference of the film, Alia Bhatt revealed that she took tuitions from Shah Rukh Khan for lip-sync in for Tum Kya Mile.

The actress said, “I was very nervous. I don’t know whether it was going back to shoot after a couple of months. I was doing a full-fledged lip-sync song after Ishq Wala Love. There was nervousness in me so I thought that I can do something more and better. I was discussing with Karan and he said ‘why don’t you call Shah Rukh, he will give you some tips’.”

“So, I called him up to talk on the phone and he said, ‘tu ghar aaja, Suhana also wants to learn toh dono ka saath mein tuition karenge’. So, I went and I was there for like 2-3 hours, and Suhana and I were singing a song,” she added.


 
Now, isn’t that a very sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Alia Bhatt?

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia have shared screen together in Dear Zindagi which was a hit at the box office. The actors have not done any other film together after that, but it will surely be interesting to watch SRK and Alia in a movie together again.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


     

 

Alia Bhatt Tum Kya Mile Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dear Zindagi The Archies Karan Johar Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 20:12

