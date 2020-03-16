EXCLUSIVE! Alika Nair ROPED in for Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi

The film has Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, the actors need no introduction, we will be seeing Sanjay Dutt after a long break post-Sadak 2 and Raveena is soon to be seen in KGF Chapter 2.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 13:00
movie_image: 
EXCLUSIVE! Alika Nair ROPED in for Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of news from BTown. 

Also read: Superb! Parth Samthaan to debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

Parth Samthaan started off his acting career by featuring in episodes like Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kiya. He is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film is titled Ghudchadi. Ghudchadi is helmed by debutant Binoy Gandhi. The shooting of the film commenced in Jaipur.

We had exclusively revealed that Akash Dabhade and Surendra Rajan join the cast of the film. Details about their characters are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Akash in numerous films but Ferrari ki Sawari is one of the most iconic ones while Surendra's character in Munna Bhai MBBS still touches hearts. 

Now the breaking news is that Choti Sardaarni's Alika Nair is also a part of the film, details about her character are yet to be disclosed. The actress has been walking the success path with more roles in her kitty, adding this one her hat shall add a bright feather. 

Talking about Parth's career, The actor portrayed Manik Malhotra Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan opposite Niti Taylor. His character was reinstated for the second season.

From 2018 to 2020, he portrayed Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay for which he won the Indian Telly Award for Best Jodi Popular and Kalakar Award for Best Actor Popular.

The film has Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, the actors need no introduction, we will be seeing Sanjay Dutt after a long break post-Sadak 2 and Raveena is soon to be seen in KGF Chapter 2.

Also read: Superb! Parth Samthaan to debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Parth Samthaan Khushali Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Raveena Tandon Akash Dabhade Surendra Rajan Ansha Sayed Navni Parihar Ghudchadi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 13:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama Namaste America: Oh No! Baa and Vanraj come up with a plan to stop Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupama Namaste America: Woah! Vanraj defends Anupama against Ritika, Baa warns him
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! I thought I should drop a few kilos for the role: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature...
Omg! Smart Jodi: Abhimanyu Dasani spills beans about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The reality show Smart Jodi, which airs on...
Exclusive! This is what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia has to say about missing Sriti Jha and about his bond with Neeharika Roy
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature...
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world on Bollywood digital and...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer
Latest Video