EXCLUSIVE! Alika Nair ROPED in for Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi

Parth Samthaan started off his acting career by featuring in episodes like Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kiya. He is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film is titled Ghudchadi. Ghudchadi is helmed by debutant Binoy Gandhi. The shooting of the film commenced in Jaipur.

We had exclusively revealed that Akash Dabhade and Surendra Rajan join the cast of the film. Details about their characters are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Akash in numerous films but Ferrari ki Sawari is one of the most iconic ones while Surendra's character in Munna Bhai MBBS still touches hearts.

Now the breaking news is that Choti Sardaarni's Alika Nair is also a part of the film, details about her character are yet to be disclosed. The actress has been walking the success path with more roles in her kitty, adding this one her hat shall add a bright feather.

Talking about Parth's career, The actor portrayed Manik Malhotra Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan opposite Niti Taylor. His character was reinstated for the second season.

From 2018 to 2020, he portrayed Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay for which he won the Indian Telly Award for Best Jodi Popular and Kalakar Award for Best Actor Popular.

The film has Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, the actors need no introduction, we will be seeing Sanjay Dutt after a long break post-Sadak 2 and Raveena is soon to be seen in KGF Chapter 2.

