EXCLUSIVE: Ameya Hunaswadkar and Mohsin Khan aka iamrealmohsin roped in for Rakul Preet and Sumeet Vyas starrer Chhatriwali!

Chhatriwali is an upcoming Indian Hindi language social comedy film directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP. It will star Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas in the lead roles. The first look of the film was released on 13 November 2021 by the makers. It story will revolves around a female unemployed chemistry graduate who is desperate for a job in a small town and ends up taking up a job as a condom tester.

Well, now joining the cast will be actor Mohsin Khan aka iamrealmohsin.

Mohsin has earlier been seen in projects such as 14 Phere, Ashram and Jolly LLB, Chuna among others. Also, joining him would be Ameya Hunaswadkar known for his performance in Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Rocky among others.

