Exclusive! Amir K Malik and Preetika Chauhan roped in for movie Dabish

Actors Amir K Malik and Preetika Chauhan are all set to share screen space in the upcoming movie Dabish will be directed by Manoj Tripathi

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:03
TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Aamir K. Malik and Preetika Chauhan hace been ropen in for the upcoming movie Dabish. Yes you heard right actor Amir K Malik who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the television serial Kundali Bhagya is all set to collaborate with actress Preetika Chauhan who is known for television shows 'Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman', 'Savdhaan India', 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi'.

These two actors will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Dabish which  will be directed by Manoj Tripathi.

Well nothing is known about the movie and the characters which will be played by these actors, but we look forward to see what different they have to offer in this upcoming project.8

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:03

