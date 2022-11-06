Exclusive! Amir K Malik and Preetika Chauhan roped in for movie Dabish

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, and to keep the promise to deliver the same, here we are with another exclusive information from the entertainment industry.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Aamir K. Malik and Preetika Chauhan hace been ropen in for the upcoming movie Dabish. Yes you heard right actor Amir K Malik who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the television serial Kundali Bhagya is all set to collaborate with actress Preetika Chauhan who is known for television shows 'Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman', 'Savdhaan India', 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi'.

These two actors will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Dabish which will be directed by Manoj Tripathi.

Well nothing is known about the movie and the characters which will be played by these actors, but we look forward to see what different they have to offer in this upcoming project.

