Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Amit Sinha has been roped in for a fresh new project, yes you heard right, actor Amit Sinha who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like The Great Weddings Of Munnes, Jamtara and few others is now al set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Oye Bhootni Ke which will be directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by he actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch the actor defining his Craft in his movies and web series.

