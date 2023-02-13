Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav

Actor Amit Sinha who is known for Jamtara and few other web series is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Oye Bhootni Ke which will be directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav

MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Amit Sinha has been roped in for a fresh new project, yes you heard right, actor Amit Sinha who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like The Great Weddings Of Munnes, Jamtara and few others is now al set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Oye Bhootni Ke which will be directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by he actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch the actor defining his Craft in his movies and web series.

What are your views on the actor and how excited are you to see him in this new project, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

