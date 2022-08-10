Exclusive! “Amitabh Bachchan was the biggest pranksters on the sets,” says director Vikas Bahl

MUMBAI :

Director Vikas Bahl has been treating the Bollywood industry with some beautiful movies. Over time with his movies, the filmmaker has created a strong mark not only in the hearts of people but also in the Bollywood industry.

Currently, Vikas Bahl is getting some amazing response for his recently released movie title 'Goodbye' which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar director Vikas Bahl spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Goodbye where he also spoke in detail about shooting experience with Amitabh Bachchan.

Vikas Bahl on the movie Goodbye:

As we know, there was special screen done for media and few people across the country. Director Vikas Bahl revealed that the response he has been getting is overwhelming! There were people who came to him and said that they were crying while watching the movie, which were the tears of joy. Also, he is looking forward to such responses from the real audiences when the movie will release.

Vikas Bahl on his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan:

Vikas Bahl revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was the big prankster on the set of the movie. Whenever there was free time and the shooting was not happening, Amitabh Bachchan used to play pranks on everyone. He didn't leave anyone. He himself was targeted by Mr. Bachchan many times. The director added that it was a great experience and everyone felt like a family during the shoot.

Vikas Bahl on his favourite scene of Rashmika Mandanna:

Vikas Bahl says Rashmika Mandanna is a beautiful talent and there is a reason why she is called as 'Crushmika of the nation'. She is indeed one of the purest souls. Talking about one of the favorites scene, he says that the entire movie belongs to her, but there is one particular scene where the actress had to smile, and that scene has come out very beautifully! He has loved that scene very much and is definitely looking forward to share with the fans.

