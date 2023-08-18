Exclusive! Ananya Panday on joining the cast of Dream Girl 2, “Nushrratt was amazing in the first one, I loved her work”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will next be seen in Dream Girl 2. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ananya and spoke to her about the movie, joining the cast of Dream Girl 2 and more...
Dream Girl 2

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will next be seen in Dream Girl 2. The film is a sequel to the 2019 release Dream Girl which starred Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ananya and spoke to her about the movie, joining the cast of Dream Girl 2 and more...

The movie’s name is Dream Girl, but you are not the one who actually is the dream girl in the movie. So, were you thinking whether you should sign the film or not?

I have done many two girls movies, so I wasn’t worried about it. But, dream girl will be so hot and beautiful that I didn’t know. So, that thought was not there before the film, but now, I am definitely thinking that another actress is more glamorous.

People are quite surprised to see you in a desi girl avatar. Why do you feel that maybe they have a kind of a mindset that you can only play the role of an urban girl?

I have been born and raised in Mumbai and the way I speak in interviews and conduct myself on social media; it is natural because I do have that side of me as well. But, as an actor, it’s our job to keep challenging ourselves to play as different roles from our real life as possible. So, I can only show people that to people with my work and hopefully they will like it.

Nushrratt Bharuccha played the lead role in the first instalment of Dream Girl, and Annu Kapoor, Manjot, and other actors were the part of the first part. Now, you are joining the cast, so was there a bit pressure about making a mark among all?

I think in general joining the new cast that has already done a film together there is pressure because I didn’t want to stick out like a sore thumb; I wanted to blend in perfectly. But, for me, it is important to not take unnecessary pressure and to think about how you can be the best, how you can impress and think about the hard work you can put into it. Nushrratt was amazing in the first one; I loved her work. So, I don’t think of all those things.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is slated to release on 25th August 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

