Exclusive! Is Angad Bedi part of Tiger 3 ? Here is what the actor said

Actor Angad Bedi in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar spoke on his presence in the movie Tiger 3
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 21:06
Angad Bedi

MUMBAI:  Actor Angad Bedi is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space, the actor with movies and character has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans. Well how can we forget the actor in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor was immensely loved by the fans.

Also there are many news and reports that are saying the actor will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Tiger 3, indeed the fans are looking for the movie and they want to see the actor in the movie. But is the actor there in the movie?

Actor Angad Bedi in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar spoke on his presence in the movie Tiger 3, actor Angad Bedi said he is not there in the 3rd part of the franchise, yes you heard right, for all the fans of the actor Angad Bedi here is the news that he is not there in 3rd part of Tiger franchise Tiger 3, well indeed this has brought wave of disappointment for the fans as they were lookout for the actor in the movie.

What are your views on this news, and do you really want him in Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section.

Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is the next movie in the YRF Spy universe after Pathaan.

