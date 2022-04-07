Exclusive! Angel Modi roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Angel Modi has been roped in for the movie Raksha Bandhan. Yes you heard right, child actress Angel Modi who is known for her amazing acting projects like Serious Men (2020) and The Protector (2022) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

Angel Modi will be seen playing young Gayatri(childhood of Sadia Khateeb).

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the performance of the actress Angel Mondi and we look forward to see what different she has to offer in this upcoming movie as the movie has been the talk of the town already and it is considered as one of the much awaited movies of the Year.

