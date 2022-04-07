Exclusive! Angel Modi roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan

Angel Modi who is known for Serious Men (2020) and The Protector (2022) is all set to be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 14:56
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Angel Modi roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Angel Modi has been roped in for the movie Raksha Bandhan. Yes you heard right, child actress Angel Modi who is known for her amazing acting projects like Serious Men (2020) and The Protector (2022) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ – (Raksha Bandhan's trailer out! Akshay Kumar is all set to make the audience cry as he is out on Brother's duty)

Angel Modi will be seen playing young Gayatri(childhood of Sadia Khateeb).

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the performance of the actress Angel Mondi and we look forward to see what different she has to offer in this upcoming movie as the movie has been the talk of the town already and it is considered as one of the much awaited movies of the Year.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Raksha Bandhan's trailer out! Akshay Kumar is all set to make the audience cry as he is out on Brother's duty)

ANGEL MONID Raksha Bandhan Akshay Kumar Bhumi Pednekar Anand L Rai Serious Men THE PROTECTOR Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 14:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Confirmed! Director R Madhvani announces the third istallment of Sushmita Sen starrer ‘Aarya’, details inside
MUMBAI: Afte receiving huge response for Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya which was the actress’ OTT debut, director Ram...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: High Point Drama! Madhu to reveal the biggest truth about Katha in front of Masa and Kabir!
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some amazing shows and once again it has come up with another...
Kya Baat Hai! Sania Mirza OPENS UP about her FIRST LOVE
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to mesmerize her fans with her...
Swaran Ghar: What! Swaran clarifies that Ajit is just a friend, Divya forces Ajit to tell the truth
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Anupamaa: Mastermind! Adhik is the main culprit, he has trapped Pakhi and has manipulated her emotionally against her family
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Nima Denzongpa: Shocking! Virat supports Priyal; Nima is left shocked
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
Recent Stories
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez is giving major fitness goals in these pictures
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez is giving major fitness goals in these pictures
Latest Video