Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'

Tellychakkar has learnt that the actor Ankur Jain will be seen in an upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data', yes you heard right, actor Ankur Jain who was seen and loved in the projects like Raees (2017), Hindi Medium (2017) and Sacred Games (2018) is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'

Well, detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this movie which also has Sunil Grover and Gul Panag.

