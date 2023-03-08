Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'

Actors Ankur Jain who was seen and loved in Raees (2017), Hindi Medium (2017) and Sacred Games (2018) is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 21:09
movie_image: 
Ankur Jain

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects are being made on different ott platforms in terms of movies and ott series, and now keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world we are back.

Tellychakkar has learnt that the actor Ankur Jain will be seen in an upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data', yes you heard right, actor Ankur Jain who was seen and loved in the projects like Raees (2017), Hindi Medium (2017) and Sacred Games (2018) is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'

Also read – Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie

Well, detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this movie which also has Sunil Grover and Gul Panag.  

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –How Romantic! Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are giving their fans couple goals

Ankur Jain Sunil Grover Gul Panag 'OK BYE DATA' Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 21:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must-Read! Fans are disheartened that Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod have never really posted pictures together, and say will miss the onscreen chemistry! Read For More!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects are being made on different ott...
Exclusive! “Getting to work with and learn from Shah Rukh sir makes it a dream project” Lehar Khan on working with SRK in Jawan
MUMBAI: Actress Lehar Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting she has been grabbing...
Trolled! “Yeh to Uorfi se bhi aage hai” netizens trolls Nora Fatehi for her latest outfit
MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, over the time she...
Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together
MUMBAI: Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become one of the romantic anthems of the year. Today, at...
Audience Perspective: Why is a show like Faltu, which is in top 5, going off-air instead of other shows which are not even on top 10? Read more
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Lehar Khan
Exclusive! “Getting to work with and learn from Shah Rukh sir makes it a dream project” Lehar Khan on working with SRK in Jawan
Nora Fatehi
Trolled! “Yeh to Uorfi se bhi aage hai” netizens trolls Nora Fatehi for her latest outfit
Alia Bhatt
Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together
Dev Raturi
Kya Baat Hai! THIS Indian actor is a superstar in China, and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, or Rajnikanth
Karan Johar
Exclusive! Karan Johar on the bra shopping scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I have gone bra shopping for my mother”
Karan Johar
Exclusive! Karan Johar says, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons”