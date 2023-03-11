Exclusive! Annu Kapoor’s stand on nudity, “I am not against nudity but I am against vulgarity”, read to know more

MUMBAI: Sab Moh Maya Hai, a film directed by Abhinav Pareek that features two extremely talented actors, Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor, is a movie about the relationship between a father and a son. The story is inspired by real life and is set in Ujjain. The movie talks about the topic of unemployment, the selfless love of a father, the behaviour of a selfish son, and a government scheme, with some situational comedy.

The trailer was recently released and the audience gave a positive feedback to it. Interestingly, the movie is set to release directly on TV. The audience will get to enjoy this movie on ZEE Anmol Cinema on 18th November.

Tellychakkar exclusively got in touch with Annu Kapoor and Abhinav Pareek where they talked about the bond of a father and son and gave some parting words for the audience.

When Annu Kapoor was asked about the father-son bond in the movie, he replied by saying that in any part of the world, be it India or Europe, there is always eternal love between a father and his son. Even in the movie we can see the eternal love. He also added that he and Sharman Joshi are very sincere towards their work.

When asked about parting words to audience, Annu Kapoor said that they will leave you emotional while being entertained and that there was frivolousness before and it’s more now. Talking about his stand on nudity, the actor said that he is not against nudity but against vulgarity. He addd that making families come together is the goal and no matter in which part of India you watch this movie, every guy will connect with the movie. He also talked about how every human being longs for love and that the relationships we have in our lives of brother, sister, father and mother are all of eternal love so no matter which place a person belongs to and no matter how rich or poor the person might be, they will all watch and love this movie.

When we asked the director of the movie Abhinav Pareek if he has any parting words for the audience, he said that more and more people should like the movie, should enjoy the movie as they will get to watch two really talented and big actors while sitting at home.

