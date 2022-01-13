Exclusive! Antim and Ek Thi Begum actor Vijay Nikam roped in for Anurag Kashyap's next

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vijay Nikam will be seen in an upcoming movie directed by Anurag Kashyap. Yes you heard right, actor Vijay Nikam who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Daddy, Shanti Kranti who was recently loved in the web series Ek Thi Begum season 2 and movie Antim along with Aayush Sharma is now all set to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming untitled movie.

ALSO READ – (Latest Update! Tabu roped for Ajay Devgan’s ‘Bholaa’ movie, deets inside)

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Vijay Nikam defining his versatility in his projects, the title of the movie is yet to be decided by the makers and also the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited.

How excited are you with this information to let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (OMG: Vidyut Jamwal to start shooting for his film IB71)



