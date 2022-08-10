Exclusive! Anubha Fatehpuria to play Shahid Kapoor’s mom in Maddock’s next

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive news from Movies, OTT and television, and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Anubha Fatehpuria will seen in Maddock film’s next, yes you heard right actress Anubha Fatehpuria who is known for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2019), Mai (2022) and Blue: The Colour of Guilt and others is now all set to be seen in upcoming untitled of Maddock Films which has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Also read – Exclusive! Actress Heer Achhra will be seen in Abbas Masatan’s next

The actress Anubha Fatehpuria will be seen playing Shahid Kapoor’s mother in the movie, and we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Wow! Check out inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor