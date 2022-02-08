EXCLUSIVE! Anuj Sharma and Vaibhavi Joshi have been roped in for Karmasutar

MUMBAI : While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the digital industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We have exclusively learned that Anuj Sharma and Vaibhavi Joshi have been roped in for the film Karmasutra. The details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

The film is based on real incidents. Karmasutar is directed by Ashish Bunty who has earlier directed many music videos.

On the work front, Anuj Sharma was last seen in the movie Jaunpur. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also has Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn features in an extended cameo appearance. The film will have its world premiere at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival to be held from 10 to 20 February 2022 and will release in theatres on 25th February 2022.

On the other hand, Vaibhavi Joshi has been a part of films like Raduaa and Screwed Up.

