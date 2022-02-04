EXCLUSIVE! Anuj Sharma has been roped in Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the digital industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! I would like to work with all the directors who have worked with Irrfan Khan: Anuj Sharma

We tried to dig in more information about Gangubai Kathiawadi and we’ve exclusively learned that actor Anuj Shama has been roped in for the film. The star will be seen in pivotal role. The details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

The trailer has been launched today 04th february 2022, and the fans are loving all the characters of the film. They are eagerly waiting to see the world which has been created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also has Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles; Ajay Devgn featured in an extended cameo appearance. The film will have its world premiere at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival to be held from 10 to 20 February 2022 and to release in theatres on 25th February 2022.

On the work front, Anuj Sharma was last seen in the movie Jaunpur. He will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Meri Chidiya and a few other films.

Well, it is surely going to be exciting to see what their characters will be like.

We promise to be back with more updates about the same project.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Special Ops Actor Anuj Sharma BAGS Web series Jaunpur