Exclusive! "Like any other business even Bollywood has its ups and downs" Anil Kapoor on Bollywood movies not doing well currently

During the latest media interaction Anil Kapoor spoke in detail about the bad time of Bollywood industry and why movies are not doing well
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 17:18
movie_image: 
Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in the acting industry, over the time with his movies he has been ruling the hearts of millions, we have seen the actor grabbing the attention with his great performance in the ott show the Night Manager part 1.

No doubt the fans are really looking forward to the part 2 of the Show after what they have seen in the part 1 and recently during the media interaction with regards to the part 2 of the ott show actor Anil Kapoor spoke on why Bollywood movies are not doing well at the box office.

Anil Kapoor says that every business has its ups and downs and so as Bollywood has, he has been in the industry for 40 years and whenever the movies are not to doing well he has heard this many times that the Industry is over but nothing such has happened, this is just a bad face which will pass, the actor says.

He says we have seen these ups and downs many times in the past and there will be a time when the movies will do good at the box office of India. What are your views on these comments of the actor Anil Kapoor with regards to the movies not doing well at the box office, do let us know in the comment section below.

