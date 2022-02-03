EXCLUSIVE! Aranyak actor Vivek Madan to join Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films.

We all know that a lot of amazing lineup of films is waiting for the viewers as the year 2022 has kickstarted.

Several movies that were being filmed for the past months are all set to hit the small screens in the upcoming months.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actor Vivek Madan has now bagged a big project.

The talented actor is all set to be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie in a pivotal role.

We are not sure if Vivek will be seen in Ranbir's most-waited film Brahmastra or Shamshera.

It can be either of the ones and it is indeed a big opportunity for Vivek.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is one of the most awaited releases of this year which stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjun, Dimple Kapadia among others in pivotal roles.

The release of Brahmastra has been postponed several times due to the pandemic and the movie will definitely see the light of the day this year.

On the other hand, Shamshera is also one of the most anticipated movies of the year which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt apart from Ranbir.

Vivek has starred in projects like Talaash, Family - Ties Of Blood, Aranyak, TV Beintehaa, Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow, Hum TUm among others.

