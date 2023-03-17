Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan roped in for a movie titled Gaddar

MUMBAI:Arbaaz Khan has been in the industry for more than two decades. He has been a part of multiple memorable films like Daraar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Malamaal Weekly, Dabangg franchise, and more. He has also been slowly making a mark on OTT.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry and here’s a news about Arbaaz Khan that will make his fans super happy. According to our sources, the actor has been roped in to star in a movie which is tentatively titled Gaddar. The details about the film are not yet out, but it will be produced by PK Films.

We are sure that Arbaaz Khan's fans will surely look forward to his new movie.

Arbaaz was last seen in the web series Tanaav which premiered last year. The series was an adaptation of Israeli TV series Fauda and it also starred Manav Vij, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa, and Zarina Wahab.

Apart from Gaddar, Arbaaz has a movie named Patna Shukla lined up which is also produced by him. The film stars Raveena Tandon as the female lead, and the shooting of the film had kickstarted last year.

While Arbaaz has Gaddar and Patna Shukla lined up, moviegoers are also eagerly waiting to know whether there will be Dabangg 4 or not.

