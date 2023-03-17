Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan roped in for a movie titled Gaddar

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry and here’s a news about Arbaaz Khan that will make his fans super happy. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 18:18
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan roped in for a movie titled Gaddar

MUMBAI:Arbaaz Khan has been in the industry for more than two decades. He has been a part of multiple memorable films like Daraar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Malamaal Weekly, Dabangg franchise, and more. He has also been slowly making a mark on OTT.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry and here’s a news about Arbaaz Khan that will make his fans super happy. According to our sources, the actor has been roped in to star in a movie which is tentatively titled Gaddar. The details about the film are not yet out, but it will be produced by PK Films.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan reveals why he chose to start career as villain in debut film 'Daraar'

We are sure that Arbaaz Khan’s fans will surely look forward to his new movie.

Arbaaz was last seen in the web series Tanaav which premiered last year. The series was an adaptation of Israeli TV series Fauda and it also starred Manav Vij, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa, and Zarina Wahab.

Apart from Gaddar, Arbaaz has a movie named Patna Shukla lined up which is also produced by him. The film stars Raveena Tandon as the female lead, and the shooting of the film had kickstarted last year.

Are you excited for the upcoming projects of Arbaaz Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

While Arbaaz has Gaddar and Patna Shukla lined up, moviegoers are also eagerly waiting to know whether there will be Dabangg 4 or not.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Arbaaz Khan Gaddar Daraar Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya Malamaal Weekly Dabangg Patna Shukla Raveena Tandon Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 18:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Pandya Store: Panic Mode! A woman becomes danger for the kids, Krish finds a clue in the graveyard
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Durga Aur Charu: Oh No! Charu feels restless as Durga and Anirban meet with an accident
MUMBAI : The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?
MUMBAI:Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has finally given Bollywood a sigh of relief...
Exclusive! Kanwalpreet Singh roped in for a movie titled Gaddar
MUMBAI : Nowadays, a lot of great content is being made digitally and even some great movies are being made. You all...
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?
Kanwalpreet Singh
Exclusive! Kanwalpreet Singh roped in for a movie titled Gaddar
Raju Kher
Exclusive! Raju Kher joins the cast of Arbaaz Khan starrer Gaddar
Abhay Attri and Gaurav Sareen roped in for movie Gaddar
Exclusive! Abhay Attri and Gaurav Sareen roped in for movie Gaddar
Pop Kaun
Must Read! “Hera Pheri 3 is not in safe hands” netizens after watching Pop Kaun
B-Town actresses had become the talk of the town
Shocking! These famous cat fights between the B-Town actresses had become the talk of the town