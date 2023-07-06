Exclusive! Arshad Warsi shares a BIG Update about Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar; speaks about Munna Bhai 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4

Arshad Warsi has some interesting projects lined up, but of course, everyone is keen to know about a few sequels of his films like Munna Bhai 3, Jolly LLB 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and the actor spoke to us about these movies.
MUMBAI:  Arshad Warsi is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. The actor is currently riding high with the success of his OTT series Asur season 2 and everyone is praising the show and Arshad’s performance in it.

 Arshad has some interesting projects lined up, but of course, everyone is keen to know about a few of his sequel films like Munna Bhai 3, Jolly LLB 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and the actor spoke to us about these movies.

He told us, “Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay (Dutt) and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to make it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, it’s not happening. Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening. The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that."

 When further asked when Jolly LLB 3 will go on the floors, he said that the shooting with start by next year. Meanwhile, the actor has Ghamasaan, Banda Singh and a film with Sanjay Dutt lined up.

Are you excited for these upcoming projects of Arshad Warsi? Let us know in the comments below...

Well, for now, of course, everyone is enjoying his amazing performance in Asur 2.

