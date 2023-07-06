Exclusive! Arshad Warsi shares a BIG Update about Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar; speaks about Munna Bhai 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4

MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. The actor is currently riding high with the success of his OTT series Asur season 2 and everyone is praising the show and Arshad’s performance in it.

Arshad has some interesting projects lined up, but of course, everyone is keen to know about a few of his sequel films like Munna Bhai 3, Jolly LLB 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and the actor spoke to us about these movies.

He told us, “Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay (Dutt) and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to make it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, it’s not happening. Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening. The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that."

When further asked when Jolly LLB 3 will go on the floors, he said that the shooting with start by next year. Meanwhile, the actor has Ghamasaan, Banda Singh and a film with Sanjay Dutt lined up.

Well, for now, of course, everyone is enjoying his amazing performance in Asur 2.

