Exclusive! Arslan Goni quashes rumours of his divorce not getting through; calls it ‘rubbish’

MUMBAI:Arslan Goni is known for his performance in Jia Aur Jia, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, and Tanaav. The actor has also been in the news for his rumoured relationship with Sussanne Khan, and they are spotted together at multiple events.

From sources TellyChakkar came to know that Arslan Goni is married he was not getting through his divorce. We contacted Arslan to ask him about it and he quashed rumours and called it rubbish.

Arslan told us, “That’s rubbish. I was married but my divorce came through 5-6 years back. We divorced because we were not getting along, everything else is rubbish. It’s not true; she is in fact married to somebody else.”

Arslan Goni has not much spoken about his personal life. Earlier, in an interview, he had stated, “I have not sat down and consciously decided to not talk about my personal life. I anyway don’t like talking about my personal life, even with my friends. I am that sort of a person. And anyway, there are so many chatters around my personal life.”

