EXCLUSIVE! Aspirant and Hostel Daze actor Shivankit Singh Parihar roped in for Tera Kya Hoga Lovely starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another update from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Shivankit Singh Parihar is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. Yes you heard right the actor Shivankit Singh Parihar who is known for his amazing acting contribution in projects like College Romance, Aspirants, Hostel Daze and few others is all set to share screen space with Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in the upcoming movie titled Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but no doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his upcoming projects and we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming Bollywood movie.

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Films India. The film will explore India’s obsession with fair skin.

