Exclusive! “Avika Gor is a beautiful talent and a great human being; I was not at all nervous during the kissing scene because that was the demand of the movie” - Danish Pandor

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Danish Pandor spoke in detail about the response he is receiving for the movie 1920 Horror of Hearts and also on what made him agree to be a part of the project.
movie_image: 
Danish Pandor

MUMBAI : Actor Danish Pandor has been contributing to the acting industry over the time with his television and movies appearances. The actor is currently getting some amazing response from the fans and audience for his recently released horror movie 1920 Horror of Hearts, which has Avika Gor in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Danish Pandor spoke in detail about the response he is getting for the movie 1920 Horror of Hearts and also on what made him agree to be a part of this project.

Danish Pandor on the response he is receiving for the movie

Danish Pandor says that the response of the movie is positive and fans are loving his presence in it. He has personally witnessed the response of the movie when he visited the first day first show, early in the morning. He witnessed the entire theatre being housefull and he is really happy and blessed to have such a response for the movie.

Danish Pandor on what made him agree to be a part of the project
Danish Pandor expresses that it is impossible to refuse Vikram Bhatt. He is one of the finest filmmakers we have in the Indian industry, who is known for his horror classics. He adds that he has been watching Vikram Bhatt’s movies over the time and there was no reason to reject this offer. Also, when he heard the story and about his character, there was a lot of emotion attached to it. He really loved the script and his character.

Danish Pandor on his bond with Avika Gor and the kissing scene

Danish Pandor says that Avika is not only one of the most beautiful talent, but also a wonderful human being. She is very passionate about work and is always on toes for improvisation. Talking about the kissing scene, he adds that he was not at all nervous because he is an actor. The scene was the demand of the movie.

What are your views on actor Danish Pandor and did you like him in the movie 1920 Horror of Hearts? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

About Author

