Exclusive! "Avneet Kaur is the most interesting person on my social media handle" - Nawazuddin Siddiqui

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke in detail about Avneet Kaur's talent and how she is the most interesting person on his social media account.
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actors we have the acting industry. Over the time with his amazing talent and beautiful characters, the actor has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actors.

The actor is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released Amazon Prime movie titled Tiku Weds Sheru. Well, the chemistry between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actress Avneet Kaur in it is immensely loved by the fans. 

Now, during an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke in detail about the talent of actress Avneet Kaur and how she is the most interesting person on his social media account.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that he loves her dance videos and her expressions in it. 

On the other hand, Avneet Kaur says that she loves Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sense of music. The actor has a great taste in music to go with his pictures and post.

What are your views on these comments coming from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur for each other? Did you like them in the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

