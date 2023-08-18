Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on box office pressure for Dream Girl 2, “Despite of being between two big films like Gadar 2 and Jawan...”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 which is all set to hit the big screens on 25th August 2023. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ayushmann and Ananya, and asked them whether they are feeling any box office pressure about Dream Girl 2.
Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: It is a great phase for the Hindi film industry as back-to-back movies like 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, and OMG 2, all of them have done well at the box office. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 which is all set to hit the big screens on 25th August 2023.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ayushmann and Ananya, and asked them whether they are feeling any box office pressure about Dream Girl 2. While talking about it Ayushmann said, “As far the trends are concerned, the predictions have been good. I am glad that despite being between two big films like Gadar 2 and Jawan, our box office predictions are very good, and we are aiming for a double digit hopefully.”

“People are expecting a lot from this film because after a very long time a comedy film is coming which is a family entertainer. So, yes, we are positive,” the actor added.

Also Read:Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, here’s a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana

While talking about the same, Ananya added, “I am just happy as an audience that films are doing well and there’s excitement to go back to the theatre. As an audience, I love watching all kinds of films and I hope everyone is like that and they will come and watch our film also and every other film because anyone’s success in the industry is a success for all of us.”

Are you excited for Gadar 2? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Exclusive! Will Gadar 2 and OMG 2 affect Dream Girl 2? Here’s what Manoj Desai has to say

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

