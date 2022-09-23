Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana’s look from dream girl 2 leaked online, have a look

MUMBAI: Ayushman Khurana who is also known as the content king of Bollywood no doubt always comes up with something different and something unique. The actor who is known for his message oriented movies is no doubt always looking up to some brilliant concepts.

Now the upcoming movie of the Ayushman Khurana titled Dream Girl 2 is talk of the town ever since the announcement video was out. The fans are already excited for the movie and they are eagerly looking forward to the trailer and the look of the actor. And now the look of the actor Ayushman Khurana as the Dream Girl is leaked all over the internet.

No doubt that the look of the actor promises that the movie is going to be at a different level, we are already excited by looking at this look of Ayushman Khurana that he is going to bring something brilliant on table this time also.

What are your views on this look of the actor Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2, and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Apart from Ayushman Khurana, actress Ananya Panday will be the Leading lady of the movie Dream Girl 2.

