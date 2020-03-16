Exclusive! Baalveer Returns actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another information coming from the entertainment world.

Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Raksha Bandhan has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out, and TellyChakkar has an exclusive information with regard to the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for the movie. Yes you heard right, child actress Aarna Bhadoriya who is known for her television show Balveer Returns is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer movie Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ – Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to see what she has to offer in this upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer movie.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement