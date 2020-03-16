Exclusive! Baalveer Returns actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan

Child actor Aarna Bhadoriya who is known for Balveer Returns is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer movie titled Raksha Bandhan

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 15:12
movie_image: 
Aarna Bhadoriya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another information coming from the entertainment world.

Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Raksha Bandhan has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out, and TellyChakkar has an exclusive information with regard to the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for the movie. Yes you heard right, child actress Aarna Bhadoriya who is known for her television show Balveer Returns is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer movie Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ – Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to see what she has to offer in this upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer movie.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

AARNA BHADORIYA BALVEER RETURNS Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan Bhumi Pednekar Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 15:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Why Ram has HIRED Priya's sister Sandy in his company even after the bitter past in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly entertaining the viewers with its...
Exclusive! Baalveer Returns actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Shocking! ‘Daadi Kitna Jhooth Bol Rahi hai’ Netizens slams Neetu Kapoor on this statement
MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry, the...
Adorable! Check out the similarity between Kinjal and Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
ARYLIE GOALS! Aryan and Imlie to have a romantic dance performance in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read:...
Wow! Check out the fitness pictures of the actress Tamanna Bhatia
MUMBAI: No doubt Tamanna Bhatia has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Aarna Bhadoriya
Exclusive! Baalveer Returns actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Latest Video