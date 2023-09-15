Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Digvijay Purohit to be seen in Amazon Prime’s new film ‘Masoom’

The movie is based on four girls studying in a boarding school and how they deal with the nuances life throws at them in relationships, friendships, love and other teenage things.
MUMBAI: It was just recently that we reported that actor Digvijay Purohit will be seen in SonyLIV’s webseries ‘Tanaav 2’. The actor is currently a part of ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ on Star Plus.  

The socio-political drama promises a comeback with the second installment with higher drama and entertainment.

Also Read: Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Digvijay Purohit roped in for SonyLIV’s Tanaav 2

The first installment boasted of powerhouse talents like Manav Vij, Sahiba Bali, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Sumit Kaul, Arbaaz Khan, Rajat Kapoor and Sheen Dass among others. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the series narrated the drama of the conflict between Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir and the state run Special Task Group.

We now hear that Digvijay will be seen in yet another project on the OTT medium.

Wondering what we are talking about?

Well, Digvijay will be seen in a film titled ‘Masoom’. The movie is based on four girls studying in a boarding school and how they deal with the nuances life throws at them in relationships, friendships, love and other teenage things.

Also Read: Exclusive! Digvijay Purohit joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Ashish Kaul not a part of the show anymore

The film is directed by Nitya Mehta and the project will premiere on Amazon Prime.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

