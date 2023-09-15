Exclusive! ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ actress Sanyogeeta Bhave to be seen alongside Deepak Tijori and Rituparna Sen Gupta in ‘Ittar’

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to delivering exclusive and breaking news.

We now learn that ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ actress Sanyogeeta Bhave will be seen in a new project.

The project is a film produced by Triforce Entertainment.

The movie is directed by national award winning director Veena Bakshi. We also have information that along with Sanyogeeta, Deepak Tijori and Rituparna Sen Gupta will be seen in the project essaying titular roles.

Speaking of the narrative, the film talks about how life gives you a second chanced fall in love. The movie gives the audience a fresh perspective on love and romance. According to information received, this film is titled ‘Ittar’.

