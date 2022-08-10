Exclusive! Babil expresses his desire to work with this actress from Bollywood

MUMBAI :Actor Babil has grabbed the attention of the fans with his craft and acting debut in the movie Qala, the movie which was premiered on Netflix was immensely love by the fans and have appreciated the work of the actor Babil

No doubt the fans are now eagerly looking forward to many work of the actor and recently the actor was clicked attending an event in Mumbai where Tellychakkar got the opportunity to ask few questions to the actor.

in exclusive conversation Babil reveals that he is really looking forward to work with Rashmika ?andana, she is his favourite and looking forward to collaborate with her.

Asking about which actress has a bright future in Bollywood, Babil says that it has to be Shanaya Kapoor, she is beautiful and she looks very promising and set to make her Bollywood debut.

Babil also expressed his wish to work with one of the finest filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee, he said that he is looking forward to the opportunity and he just love his craft and want to work with him.

No doubt Babil has won several hearts in his Bollywood debut and we look forward to see some more amazing collaboration of the actor in the upcoming days.

What are your views on these words of the actor Babil, and who do you think actor should work with, do let us know in the coment section below.

