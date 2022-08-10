Exclusive! Bad Boy actor Namashi Chakraborty on his brother Mimoh Chakraborty, “I feel the industry was too harsh on him”

MUMBAI:Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Bad Boy. The movie is slated to release on 28th April 2023, and it also marks the debut of Amrin who is the daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi.

Namashis’ brother and Mithun Chakraborty’s elder son Mimoh Chakraborty had also made his debut many years ago. But, unfortunately, he failed to make a mark. So, when asked Namashi about feeling the pressure of taking his father’s legacy forward, the actor said, “I genuinely feel that Mimoh did not get the launch pad he deserved. Even after the failure of Jimmy, he did Haunted which was one of the highest-grossing horror films; it was a super hit film. But, I feel the industry was too harsh on him. I am not saying that my brother was the most perfect actor; he had flaws like every actor does. I am sure in Bad Boy even I have some flaws to work on, but the industry was too judgemental about him. The pressure didn’t really help him, but the pressure sabotaged him, and I feel now with two movies coming back to back, he will silence all his critics. I believe in my brother a lot.”

“As far as the legacy is concerned I feel I have done a good job in Bad Boy, so the pressure of the legacy lessens. But, if I have not then they will question my existence in the industry. My gut says I have done a decent job and with film by film and character by character, I think the pressure will lessen if I am talented. Talented people will always make a mark, no matter if you have a lineage or you don’t,” he added.

