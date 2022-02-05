EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Actor Manraj Singh Sarma who is currently seen as Shubham Kapoor in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to be seen in a movie.

Manraj has bagged a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. Yes, you heard it right!

Nothing much has been known about Manraj's character yet.

The actor has previously been a part of projects like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Romil & Jugal, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Kaleerein among others.

Manraj will do his big screen debut with the movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.

Currently, Manraj is being praised for his stellar performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Fans are in love with the way his character has shaped up so far in the show.

