EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

Currently, Manraj is being praised for his stellar performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Fans are in love with the way his character has shaped up so far in the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 13:09
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how several movies TV shows and web shows are being made. 

A lot of them will soon make it to the big and small screens soon. 

Actor Manraj Singh Sarma who is currently seen as Shubham Kapoor in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to be seen in a movie. 

Manraj has bagged a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. Yes, you heard it right!

Nothing much has been known about Manraj's character yet. 

The actor has previously been a part of projects like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Romil & Jugal, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Kaleerein among others. 

Manraj will do his big screen debut with the movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.

How excited are you to see Manraj on the silver screens? Do let us know in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

