EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Child actor Zara Khan to star in the film Trial Period

Zara has been a part of famous shows like Chhoti Sarrdaarni, and Balika Vadhu 2 and she has been a part of more than 30 ads.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films.

A lot of new movies are being made.

Several movies are currently being filmed and some movies are all set to hit the silver screens and digital platforms soon.

Genelia D'Souza is all set to play the lead role in her upcoming movie Trial Period.

We have an exclusive update on the other star cast who are also a part of the movie.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Child artist Zara Khan to enter Colors' Chhoti Sardarni

The movie will star a child actor Zara Khan in the film in a pivotal role, she will be playing the character of Mehek in the show. It was also revealed that she was immediately selected for the film after the audition.

 The film is bankrolled by Jio Studios and Chromes Films.

Genelia is known for her work in movies like Force, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Chance Pe Dance, Force 2, Life Partner, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, and Masti, among others.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Azinkya Mishra and Angad Maholya roped in for Genelia D'Souza starrer Trial Period

