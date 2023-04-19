Exclusive! Balveer Returns and Naagin 6 actress Nandani Tiwary roped in for YRF’s next

Actress Nandani Tiwary who was seen and loved in Naagin 6 and Balveer Returns is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of YRF
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 20:58
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nandani Tiwary has been roped in for the upcoming movie of Yash Raj films, yes you hard right actress Nandani Tiwary who was seen and love in the project like Naagin 6 and Balveer Returns is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie title Maharaj, the movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and will also have Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress Nandani Tiwary is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actress has to offer in this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch the work of the actress on screen.

What are your views on the actress and how excited are you to see her in this upcoming movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

