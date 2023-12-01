Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi

Actor Mohan Sharma who is known for his amazing projects like Yam Hain Hum and Barister Babu is now all set to be seen in upcoming movie titled Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt in the leading role
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi

MUMBAI : With the Rise and consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are been made and no doubt the fans always looks forward to the details of every upcoming project and now Tellychakkar has some exclusive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mohan Sharma will be seen in an upcoming movie with Sanjay Dutt, yes you heard right actor Mohan Sharma who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Barister Babu, Yam Hain Hum and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt in the leading role.

Also read : Veteran cinematographer Peter Pereira passes away aged 93; Abhishek Bachchan shares condolences

Well it is said that the actor will be seen playing the childhood character of actor Abhimanyu Singh, alsothe detailed information about the movie and still awaited but will we look forward to see what the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie which also has Raveen Tandon, Khushali Kumar, Parth Samthaan along with the actor Sanjay Dutt.

What are your views on this information and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read : Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu's new film gets trolled; netizens say, "Boycott hogi dubara”

Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
