Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mohan Sharma will be seen in an upcoming movie with Sanjay Dutt, yes you heard right actor Mohan Sharma who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Barister Babu, Yam Hain Hum and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt in the leading role.

Well it is said that the actor will be seen playing the childhood character of actor Abhimanyu Singh, alsothe detailed information about the movie and still awaited but will we look forward to see what the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie which also has Raveen Tandon, Khushali Kumar, Parth Samthaan along with the actor Sanjay Dutt.

