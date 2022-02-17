Exclusive! Being a newcomer no one will offer you a big series so you have to start with whatever comes in your way: Amika Shail opens up about doing bold scenes

MUMBAI: Actress Amika Shail in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com talks about her how her acting journey happened. She also speaks about doing bold scenes and the characters she is looking forward to doing.

Amika Shail on her acting journey

I am a trained classical singer. I have done a couple of reality shows in my childhood. So acting happened to me accidentally, there was one show in which the makers were looking for a singer/actor. So I got a call from them for the audition, but it didn’t work out. So after that audition, I thought to try my luck in acting so I started giving auditions for Television. Along with the audition, I also used to do an acting workshop. After giving many auditions, I got my first television show Udaan in which I played a special role for three months. After that, I got shows like Divya-Drishti and Baalveer Returns.

Amika Shail on doing bold scenes

I started with Alt Balaji’s bold web series Gandii Baat which had adult content. It was a very difficult decision for me to take whether I have to do it or not. So, being a newcomer no one will offer you a big series so you have to start with whatever comes in your way. I had no idea how these bold scenes are taking place. So I spoke with the makers and they comforted me and said, it is just the cheating with the scenes to show to the audience. So, according to me, bold scenes are only to cheat with the audience where the actors really don’t have to do much on the sets.

Amika Shail on the characters she is looking forward to doing on the screen

I really wish to do an action film in the future, where I am involved in doing a lot of action. So, if any action script comes on my way I will surely do it because I really enjoy action films.

