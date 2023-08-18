Exclusive! “Bhajan Kumar is the Michael Jackson of Balrampur” Vicky Kaushal on his character in the movie The Great Indian Family

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have. Over time his beautiful acting and his character has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the actor.

Vicky Kaushal is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie The Great Indian family along with Manushi Chhillar and today the first ever song of the movie Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja Song was launched and this song was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the actor.

This song introduced Central character of the movie Bhajan Kumar which is played by the actor Vicky Kaushal. As we see from the song Bhajan Kumar is the very famous Jagrata singer from the movie, talking about his character Vicky Kaushal says Bhajan Kumar is someone who knows how to spread his magic in whichever functions he goes, he just spreads his Magic with his fabulous singing. The actor adds basically Bhajan Kumar is the Michael Jackson of this city Balrampur in the movie.

The title of the movie has grabbed the attention of the fans The Great Indian Family and we can see fabulous actors present in the posters, the actor says that it is a complete family entertainer. He says the fans has given him lot of love in the movie Zara Hatke are a Bachke which was a family entertainer and the same he is expecting with this upcoming movie and talking about the USP of the movie, he says that this is one particular movie where the audience will see the entire India through this family shown in the movie.

The actor says that in India we see different colors and different types of people, so in this movie the fans will get to see different colors and different types of people like we all have in our families.

No doubt the poster has grabbed our attention and the song is already getting viral all over the internet, we look forward to see the trailer and the movie The Great Indian Family.

