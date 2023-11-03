Exclusive! A big TV actor desperately wants to make his Bollywood debut; here’s how he is using his connections

MUMBAI: After making a mark on TV, many actors want to make their Bollywood debut and make it big in the film industry. While there are actors who have made amazing transitions from TV to Bollywood, we cannot ignore the fact that there are many TV actors who wanted to leave a mark in B-Town but they failed to do so.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and we have got to know something interesting about a big television actor. So, this actor, who is a very big name in the television industry, desperately wants to get a break in films. Sources say that he has been using political connections to meet big directors so that he can be heard and entertained.

So, can you guess who this TV actor is? And if you think that you have guessed it, let us know your answers in the comments below...

Every year, many TV actors make their Bollywood debut. Last year, Shantanu Maheshwari made his Bollywood debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi. This year, Ridhi Dogra has already made her Hindi film debut with Lakadbaggha, and soon we will get to see TV actors like Avneet Kaur (Tiku Weds Sheru, first film as a lead), Parth Samthaan (Ghudchadi), and Laksh Lalwani (Bedhadak) in movies.

