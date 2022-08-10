Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?

As per the latest buzz and reports all over Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Shahrukh Khan titled Dunki
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who is currently winning the hearts of the fans in the reality show Bigg Boss is no doubt one of the most loved personalities on social media, Priyanka who is known for her vocal behaviour inside the house is indeed one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

We can see many celebrities who are inside the house are getting some amazing projects, Nimrit has already bagged the movie LSD 2 which will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ekta Kapoor, whereas on the other hand there are many reports which are saying that Archana might be seen in the upcoming season of Naagin and also Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Also when Ekta Kapoor went inside the house, she had already decided on her lead actress for the upcoming season of the television show Naagin which she has not revealed but she will take the name when all the contestants are out of the house.

And now there is a strong buzz and reports all over the social media which says that the contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen in the upcoming movie Dunki which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role.

ALSO READ- "Everyone is trying to become Malaika Arora" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest picture

Yes you heard right there is a strong Buzz and news all over the internet that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen in the upcoming movie which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Well there is no confirmation for such information and if this news is true no doubt it will be a treat to watch the actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the movie along with the actor Shahrukh Khan, she is currently winning the hearts of the fans inside the Big Boss house.

What are your views on this information? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – "What is she wearing on her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress" netizens on Masaba's wedding dress

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY Bigg Boss 16 Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
About Author

