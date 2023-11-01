Exclusive! Bigg Boss season 8 contestant Ali Quli Mirza breaks his silence about the time when Nora Fatehi slapped him

Nora Fatehi revealed a shocking incident on The Kapil Sharma Show, saying that she slapped a co-star, who happens to be Ali Quli Mirza.
MUMBAI: Ali Quli Mirza is an actor and singer. He appeared as a contestant on the Indian reality television show Bigg Boss 8, and was later a contestant on Bigg Boss 'Halla Bol'. He was the first runner up on the show. Mirza also has appeared in ads for Mountain Dew and Tavera.

Recently, Nora Fatehi revealed a shocking incident on The Kapil Sharma Show, saying that she slapped a co-star, who happens to be Ali Quli Mirza.

Now, TellyChakkar got in touch with Ali Quli Mirza, where he reacted to Nora Fatehi's statement.

'There were some arguments that took place, as it normally happens with friends. We were young back then. Amid the argument, Nora slapped me, and in return, I slapped her back. I was as insolent as she was at that very moment. This incident took place 10-12 years ago.' 

He further mentions,'We should never forget people who supported us in our initial days, no matter how much fame we earn. I never do. Success stays for a short span of time. When you fall from the ladder, you end up meeting the same people who supported you in the beginning.' 

What do you think of this incident? 

Let us know in the comments below! 

