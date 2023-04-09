Exclusive! Bijay Anand on working with Aditya Datt in Crakk, “I am really enjoying myself working with him”

Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Bijay and spoke to him about actors in their 50s romancing younger actresses and more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Bijay Anand

MUMBAI: Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Shershaah, IB71, Adipurush, and others. 

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Bijay and spoke to him about actors in their 50s romancing younger actresses and more... 

Actors around your age are still romancing younger actresses, and you have started playing the role of a father to the protagonist. How important is it for an actor to do age-appropriate roles?

Whatever an actor chooses to do, what age he chooses to portray or he can portray, is totally their choice, decision, and capability. For me, it’s really about what offers you get and what you say yes to, and if you are comfortable doing it. At the end of the day, if I am not comfortable playing a particular character or an age, I am not going to say yes anyway. 

Also Read:Exclusive! Adipurush actor Bijay Anand to be seen in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chota Miyan

While you have worked with many stars and filmmakers, do you still have a dream director or an actor you wish to work with?

For me a dream director is in a dream, and I prefer to live in reality. I have loved working with Aditya Datt in Karenjit Kaur, and I am really enjoying myself working with him in my new film called Crakk. So, my dream director to work with in future will also be Aditya Datt. We understand each other and compliment each other beautifully, so I would love to work with him again and again. 

Crakk also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi. 

Also Read:Exclusive! Bijay Anand on still being remembered for Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, “It feels good to have been a part of a silver jubilee film”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bijay Anand Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha Siya Ke Ram Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Shershaah ib71 Adipurush Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AMAZING! Niti Taylor definitely shares a love for Printed outfits, here’s proof
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story. We know how much our audience adores their favorite TV...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Kairav and Muskaan’s marriage is at stake, Akshara to be the reason behind it
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh no! Angad hides the truth, Sahiba feels hurt
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on working with Aditya Datt in Crakk, “I am really enjoying myself working with him”
MUMBAI: Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram,...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kya Baat Hai! Kunal comes to Vandana’s rescue, asks her to be a playback singer
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Indraneel Bhattacharya aka Shantanu Bhosle reveals why he changed his name to Aarya Bhatta
MUMBAI: Indraneel Bhattacharya who has been a part of the entertainment industry for a very long time has managed to...
Recent Stories
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on working with Aditya Datt in Crakk, “I am really enjoying myself working with him”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bachchan
OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tagged as a 'controlling mother' due to THIS video, take a look
Aishwarya
Shocking! When Salman Khan reacted on Aishwarya Rai’s physical violence accusations: “Don’t Think She’d survive it”
Katrina Kaif
What! When Akshay Kumar revealed that Katrina Kaif slapped him during Sooryavanshi’s filming, read on to know more
Somy Ali
Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion
Govind
What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened
Anil
Woah! Anil Sharma gives a shocking reaction to Ameesha Patel's ultimatum for Gadar 3, read to find out