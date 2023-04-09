Exclusive! Bijay Anand on working with Aditya Datt in Crakk, “I am really enjoying myself working with him”

MUMBAI: Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Shershaah, IB71, Adipurush, and others.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Bijay and spoke to him about actors in their 50s romancing younger actresses and more...

Actors around your age are still romancing younger actresses, and you have started playing the role of a father to the protagonist. How important is it for an actor to do age-appropriate roles?

Whatever an actor chooses to do, what age he chooses to portray or he can portray, is totally their choice, decision, and capability. For me, it’s really about what offers you get and what you say yes to, and if you are comfortable doing it. At the end of the day, if I am not comfortable playing a particular character or an age, I am not going to say yes anyway.

While you have worked with many stars and filmmakers, do you still have a dream director or an actor you wish to work with?

For me a dream director is in a dream, and I prefer to live in reality. I have loved working with Aditya Datt in Karenjit Kaur, and I am really enjoying myself working with him in my new film called Crakk. So, my dream director to work with in future will also be Aditya Datt. We understand each other and compliment each other beautifully, so I would love to work with him again and again.

Crakk also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi.

